Filed Under:Chris Coleman, Habitat for Humanity
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman has been named CEO for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The housing nonprofit announced Thursday that the three-term mayor and recent candidate for governor is replacing Sue Haigh, who is retiring after more than 13 years leading the agency.

Habitat for Humanity is known for recruiting prospective homeowners and community volunteers for hands-on assistance with home building and repair. The group has partnered with an average of 50 families a year on home ownership and is hoping to double that number.

The agency says it has helped more than 1,200 families achieve homeownership since 1985.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch