ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Time is running out on the 2018 legislative session, including a bill in response to concern over distracted driving.

It’s an emotional issue for many Minnesotans because so many lives have been lost to distracted driving. With just days left to go in the legislative session, there is one final push for change.

State representatives will debate the measure in the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday morning.

The bill goes further than our state’s texting and driving law, which is already in effect. The Hands-Free bill would allow officers to pull over anyone who is seen using their phone.

Each year in Minnesota, distracted driving is a factor in 1 in 4 crashes, resulting in at least 70 deaths and 350 serious injuries.

This week, the Majority Leader Senator Paul Gazelka decided to launch his own informal poll on Facebook to see how his constituents feel about the proposal. More than 80 percent responded with their support of a hands-free measure.

On the floor, Gazelka claims the reason why this bill hasn’t been brought up for a vote because he hasn’t seen any movement on it in the House, and there just isn’t enough time for lawmakers to focus on this issue.

Things are scheduled to wrap up here at the Capitol for the 2018 session on Monday, May 21. That hearing on the hands-free bill gets underway at 8 a.m. Thursday.