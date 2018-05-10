Now celebrating its tenth year, Literary Death Match returns to Minneapolis on May 16 at the Nomad World Pub.

What is a literary death match? Put simply, it’s a fight to the “death” for four authors, who have seven minutes to present their writing and impress a panel of judges in two separate rounds. The judges then get to respond however they see fit–and not necessarily in terrible seriousness–and move two authors forward to a final round. The event is both tongue-in-cheek and serious, and a lively way to engage with literature.

Next week’s event will initially pit Patrick Nathan, author of Some Hell, against Su Hwang, the co-founder of Poetry Asylum; the second round will pair poet and playwright Khary Jackson against NEA Grant recipient Jeanne Lutz. The panel of judges includes: Steph Opitz, founding director of the Loft’s Wordplay Festival (beginning in 2019), writer and comedian Brandi Brown, author Maggie Ryan Sandford, and reporter Jana Shortal.

So if you think the world of literature takes itself too seriously, here’s a chance to see the reverse in action.

