MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins will have Byron Buxton in center field when they take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Thursday night.

The Twins activated Buxton from the 10-day disabled list. He originally was dealing with migraine headaches going back to the Twins’ two games against the Cleveland Indians in Puerto Rico. He then suffered a hairline fracture after hitting a ball off his toe during batting practice.

To make room for him on the active roster, the Twins optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Class AAA Rochester. LaMarre has appeared in 33 games with the Twins, hitting .324 with three RBI and three walks.

In 11 games before the injury, Buxton was hitting .195 with two doubles, two RBI and four stolen bases.