MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help finding a 79-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Eugene Harstad, of Alexandria, was last seen near his home Friday morning. Later in the day, he was involved in a minor crash, authorities say.

Investigators believe it’s possible Harstad drove out to west-central Minnesota in recent days in his blue 1998 Chevy Silverado pickup, with a license reading: 545UUA.

Harstad is described as standing 6-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

Anyone with information on Harstad is asked to call authorities at 320-762-8151.

