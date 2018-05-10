MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Transportation officials are urging anglers to plan ahead and be extra careful while driving to the fishing opener this weekend.

Anglers traveling to their favorite fishing spots this weekend will most likely encounter bypasses, lane closures and detours due to multiple transportation projects underway this summer construction season.

MnDOT says that motorists should be prepared for slower moving traffic and think about alternate routes.

Highway projects that could impact travel conditions include:

Twin Cities

– Westbound I-394 closed from downtown Minneapolis to Highway 100

– Both directions of I-94 closed from I-35W to Highway 55

– Single lane in each direction between Highway 610 and the Mississippi River

Central Minnesota

– Lane closures, narrow lanes, lane shifts; plan for delays at Highway 10, Elk River bridge

– Highway 4 detours in Lake Henry

Northern Minnesota

– 1-35 Snake River – single lane in each direction near Pine City

– Superior Street, Duluth with detours and delays

Southern Minnesota

– I-35 south of Owatonna – Single lane in each direction

– Highway 169 in St. Peter to Le Sueur – single lane in each direction.

Check out the complete list of projects right here.

MnDOT also notes that motorists should expect heavier traffic in the Willmar area since the governor’s annual fishing opener will occur on Green Lake in Spicer.