MENDOCINO COUNTY, Cali. (CBS SF) — Skeletal remains of a human foot were recovered this week near the crash site where a former Minnesota family plunged off a California cliff and into the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities in northern California say a resident found a pair of jeans entangled with a shoe on the beach Wednesday night near North Highway 1. The shoe, size 5.5 women’s, contained the remains of a human foot.

Forensic experts are trying to determine if the remains belonged to 16-year-old Hannah Hart, one of the children missing after the crash on March 26.

Her 15-year-old brother, Devonte, also remains missing.

The rest of her family — 38-year-old Jennifer Hart, 38-year-old Sarah Hart, 19-year-old Markis Heart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart, 14-year-old Abigail Hart, and 12-year-old Ciera Hart – died in the crash.

Investigators say Jennifer Hart was driving drunk and accelerated for about 70 feet until the family’s van launched off the cliff and fell 100 feet into the ocean. No brake marks were found at the scene.

Investigators believe the crash might have been intentional.

The crash came as child protection officials in Washington State, where the Hart family most recently lived, were trying to visit the family following complaints of mistreatment from neighbors.

Reports from Oregon show neighbors there were also concerned about the family’s six adopted children being undernourished and subject to strange punishments.

Prior to moving out west, the Hart family lived in Minnesota, where in 2011 Sarah Hart pleaded guilty to domestic assault over disciplining one of her children.