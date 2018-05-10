Filed Under:Alborn Township, Duluth, Train Derailment

ALBORN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say 17 rail cars carrying taconite iron ore pellets derailed in northeastern Minnesota. No injuries were reported and no roadways were blocked.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the Canadian National Railway cars went off the tracks in Alborn Township about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The release says the derailment was contained to railroad property and there was no further property damage.

Alborn Township is about 30 miles northwest of Duluth.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch