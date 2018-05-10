MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old from central Minnesota is in jail after police say he stabbed someone Wednesday night during a fight.

The Waite Park Police Department said the fight happened around 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of 7th Street South. At the scene, they found a victim who suffered a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was brought to St. Cloud Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators spoke to witnesses, who described a suspect vehicle that fled the scene. Officers found the vehicle shortly later, with a knife inside.

Police arrested Anthony Contreras, of St. Paul. He is currently behind held on charges of second-degree assault.

What prompted the fight remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the brawl is asked to call police at 320-251-3281.