MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a big weekend in Minnesota: The Fishing Opener is Saturday and Mother’s Day is Sunday. Plus, there are all these events for you to check out if you are Workin’ for the Weekend!

Valleyfair

A sign of summer! Valley Fair opens for the season this Friday! Enjoy the return of your favorite rides, live shows, PEANUTS characters, and be one of the first to ride on the brand new Delirious! Opening Day also kicks off the season premiere of Food Truck Fridays every Friday through June.

Donut Dash

Your favorite things, all in one place: running and donuts. The Donut Dash is this Saturday in Eden Prairie’s Purgatory Park. There’s a 5 k and a half-mile Mini-Donut Dash for the kids, complete State Fair Mini Donuts. Proceeds will benefit Eagle Ridge Academy.

Mother’s Day Concert

A beloved tradition continues in St. Paul this weekend. The Saint Paul Civic Symphony’s annual Mother’s Day Concert is this Sunday. Enjoy classics in Landmark Center’s atrium. Arrive early: seats fill up quickly for the FREE 1 p.m. performance.

WineFest

Finally, food and wine lovers will flock to the Minneapolis this weekend – all for a good cause. WineFest attracts more than 1,400 people who lend their support to the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital. The two-day event includes gourmet fare and wine tastings, live and silent auctions, and entertainment.