MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A colt with winning in his blood was born in Minnesota last weekend.

According to Canterbury Park, a colt fathered by Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh was born to a horse in Webster Sunday morning.

The colt’s mother, 7-year-old One More Strike, gave birth at Wood-Mere Farm for owners Suzanne Stables.

According to Wood-Mere, the colt is the first Minnesota-bred sired by a Triple Crown winner.

Perhaps fatedly, the colt was born on the same weekend as the Kentucky Derby. This year’s winner was Justify, who was trained by American Pharaoh’s trainer Bob Baffert. Justify will run the Preakness later this month.

American Pharaoh swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2015. He was the first horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown.