MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis indoor market has been temporarily shut down by the city for not having the required food license.

The city served a search warrant at Uptown Locavore last week over concerns it was distributing raw, unpasteurized milk and uninspected beef.

Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant says it’s legal to buy raw milk in Minnesota, but it has to be directly from a farmer. The health department says the market doesn’t have a license to operate a grocery or food-related business.

Operator Will Winter thinks the city is treating him unfairly. He says the market isn’t a store but a private buyers’ club. He says he’s never had a complaint about unsafe food.

While the city investigation continues, business is on hold and the food is under a health embargo.

