MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Miami is nice, and worth saying twice, but Minneapolis won’t positively Biscayne Bay-sian this Saturday, looking to stall out in the mid-60s. (That’s Minneapolis, Minnesota, not Minneapolis, France.)

So what better way to celebrate the perfect weather than by spending Saturday morning and afternoon making like Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia at the second annual Golden Girls Bar Crawl. They were into day drinking and rooftop dance parties, right?

The Golden Girls Bar Crawl is taking place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and running deep into the afternoon. Some of the proceeds are going to benefit OutFront Minnesota, an organization that works on behalf of LGBT equality.

More than 6,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook for the event honoring the beloved 1980s sitcom, so we thought it would be worth it to share some tips for surviving the heat.

1. Dress the part!

There’s going to be a costume contest and an attempt to set the world record for most Golden Girls gathered in one spot. Don’t know what to wear? Ask Blanche and Rose … unless you’re Dorothy and don’t want to draw attention to your non-existent bosom or the many folds of that turkey-like neck.

2. Thank your friends for being your friends!

The Golden Girls was nothing if not about the joys of loving your best friends. So while you’re spending time with your fellow Golden Girls-loving friends, make sure you let them know how you feel. And that Miami has so much appeal. Or just sing along to the theme song and let Andrew Gold’s words do the talking for you.

3. Don’t forget to eat!

There will reportedly be food options at each location, and the event is supposed to last for hours, so don’t be like Dorothy slurping Champagne on a prop plane. Get some food on that stomach!

4. Don’t let the drinks go to your head!

Somewhat related, but worth doubling up on it. You’re with friends, you’re enjoying the day, you’re paying tribute to four of the great ladies of TV comedy. Don’t ruin it by letting booze do the talking for you.

5. Save some room for cheesecake!

Do you know how many times the girls solved their problems over a cheesecake? (“A hundred and forty-seven, Rose!“) The Saloon is one of the stops on the bar crawl, and in addition to a Golden Girls-themed drag show, they’re also purportedly offering cheesecake. That’ll go nicely with a sloe gin fizz, right Blanche?