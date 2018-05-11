MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a 7-week-old baby struck in the head by a softball was given “grim news” that the baby has significant damage to an area of her brain, according to a Facebook page set up to provide updates on the baby’s condition.

The victim was hit last Wednesday during her father’s softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa. A medic helicopter rushed McKenna Hovenga to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Since then, doctors have tried working to stabilize her seizures due to the traumatic brain injury.

However, according to the Facebook group Healing for McKenna, the family received some grim news from Neurology.

“We want to remain positive, but we also want to remain open with friends and family that are following this page, as for some it is their only avenue for updates. I admit, the news is pretty grim,” the post said.

McKenna’s respirations and heart rate decreased dramatically at one point Friday.

“[Medical staff] had to bag her. It didn’t last long, less than a minute (about 15 breaths) and they were able to get her stable in short order. Her stats all look good now, but it was a scare,” the post said.

The second part of the bad news came from the Head of Neurology, who said they’ve been able to pinpoint the location of her mini-seizures in two parts of her brain. The doctor said that brain damage to one area is “a lot” and brain damage to the other area is “significant”.

“These areas affect a large portion of the brain, with a good portion having to do with motor skills and development,” the post said.

The family won’t know what they’re dealing with until she is fully awake.

There is a support page where you can donate to medical expenses.



