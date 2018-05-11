MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scott County authorities say they have arrested a man they said struck a motorcyclist from behind and fled the scene.

Sheriff Luke Hennen said that 45-year-old Timothy Lee Biby, of St. Paul, was taken into custody, and may be charged with second-degree assault.

The incident happened Sunday, April 29 along the Hobby Hills Trail in Credit River Township. Eighteen-year-old Grant Skluzacek, of Prior Lake, told investigators he was struck from behind while riding his motorcycle.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, police said, leaving Skluzacek behind with cuts on his arms and legs and substantial damage to his motorcycle.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office will determine whether Biby is charged in the case.