MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Victims of sexual assault are asking for funds to provide new training for law enforcement.

It’s at the forefront of an effort to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

Funding is set to expire this year, so survivors of assault and leaders of support groups are meeting to discuss the need for trauma-informed training to be included in the act.

“That is one of the most common things that I hear, is that they were interrogated by police, that they were accused of lying, that they did not feel comfortable, that they were not given an officer that matched a gender that they were comfortable with,” sexual assault survivor Abby Honold said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is leading the effort, named the Abby Honold Act. Honold, who was sexually assaulted, is now leading efforts to change the way victims of sexual assault are questioned by police.