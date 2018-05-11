MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is the night before the fishing opener, and it is easy to tell by the line at Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park.

“We’re selling, you know, quite a few of the crappie minnows and wax worms … night crawlers all that,” said Vados co-owners Greg Fisher.

With all of the anglers heading for the lakes this weekend — along with Mother’s Day — the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be aware of traffic and road closures.

“If you’re not going fishing just stay at home,” said Kyle Manteuffel of North St. Paul. “I would highly suggest leaving now or already being gone.”

Many of the closures are in the Twin Cities metro. Highway 13 in Savage and Prior Lake will have lane closures Saturday. Interstate 94 will be closed from I-35W to Highway 55 until Monday morning. And Hennepin and Lyndale avenues between Dunwoody Boulevard and Oak Grove Street will be closed during the weekend

“Be careful, stay off your phone, buckle up and, yeah, just chill out,” Manteuffel said.

So whether you’re heading out on a boat, or headed to Mother’s Day brunch, be aware it could be a slower ride.

As part of construction, westbound I-394 will also be closed out of downtown Minneapolis to Highway 100.

