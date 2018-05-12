MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota may not yet know who its next governor will be, but we know they’ll be heading south for next year’s Fishing Opener.

Explore Minnesota announced Saturday night that the 2019 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in Albert Lea. Minnesota’s future governor will be casting a line on Fountain Lake from May 9-12.

Saturday, Gov. Mark Dayton took part in the 71st annual Governor’s Fishing Opener on Green Lake in Spicer. In his last opener as governor, Dayton caught three bass and no walleye.

The 72nd annual Governor’s Fishing Opener will be the first one in Albert Lea.