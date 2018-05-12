ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The end of a challenging spring baseball season had a jewel in the form of a diamond. The MIAC baseball tournament is being played at CHS Field in St. Paul, and even in the cold, that feels good.

“We certainly like being in a better ballpark. And for our guys, it’s like being in a big league park. Great dugouts, great locker rooms, they got to take batting practice, the scenery is good, the background is great,” Hamline University’s Dave Wright said.

Yes, the ballpark helps the ambiance. This is where a professional team plays, and the MIAC has sent several to the Saints.

“It’s an opportunity for our manager who, if he’s here, he’ll scout a little bit. You need a certain amount of rookies and this is the perfect place. We’ve had some very successful guys come through the MIAC that played for the St. Paul Saints,” Sean Aronson said.

But the goal of this week is to make this a home for the future of a tournament that could grow in tradition.

“When we built the ballpark back in 2013, this is one of the things that we looked towards. This is Hamline’s home field, but we had bigger goals. We wanted to host the MIAC tournament, and we’d love to host major events here,” Aronson said.

Seems like a natural fit.

“So far it’s been great,” MIAC Executive Director Dan McKane said. “This is day one of a multi-day tournament. So I think as we see how things go through the course of this weekend, I would imagine that we’ll be back.”