EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s an old saying: “It takes a village to raise a child.” Saturday, a Twin Cities couple found the village helping them adopt one.

People flocked to a bake sale in Eden Prairie on this Mother’s Day weekend to help a woman become a mother herself.

Tom and Meredith Bruner have been married for seven years and always knew they wanted to be parents. They’re more than ready to make that happen.

“You think it’s going to go easy when you first get married,” Meredith Bruner said.

They’ve tried several options to grow they family, and now they are looking to adopt a baby.

This bake sale is helping them raise money to make that dream come true.

“The whole adoption process hasn’t been the easiest road, but every little bit helps,” Tom Bruner said.

The baked goods were almost completely sold out within two hours.

“So overwhelming, really overwhelming. When people first walked in I couldn’t believe how many people were here. It’s really a blessing,” Meredith Bruner said.

It’s a sweet reminder of the love that already surrounds them. A taste of encouragement coming just in time.

“With Mother’s Day it can be really hard for people, I think it’s bittersweet for a lot of people, but we have this community and you’re not alone,” Meredith said.

The Bruners are in the home-study phase of the adoption process. They hope to match with a birth mom shortly after.

The couple says they raised about $3,000 Saturday.