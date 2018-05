MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota grandmother accused of two murders has pleaded not guilty to one of them.

Right now, Lois Riess is behind bars in Florida. She’s facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers.

Police also believe Riess killed her husband back home in Blooming Prairie. She is expected to stand trial in Minnesota after the Florida trial is over.