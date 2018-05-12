Filed Under:Gophers Men's Basketball, Marcus Carr, Richard Pitino

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino says Pittsburgh’s Marcus Carr will join the Gophers.

gettyimages 926080400 Panthers Marcus Carr Transfers To Gophers Basketball

Marcus Carr (credit: Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pitino announced the transfer on Saturday. The university says the 6-foot-1 Toronto native played one season at Pittsburgh and will have three seasons of college eligibility at Minnesota.

Carr appeared in every game for the Panthers last season, with all but five of those as a starter. He was third on the team in scoring, averaging 10 points and 4.0 assists. Carr also led the team with 20 steals.

He had 14 games with double-digit scoring, including a career-high 23 in a win over Mount St. Mary’s.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch