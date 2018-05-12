By Mike Max
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up.

This week, Mike’s Mix stops at the Bait Shop Bar in The Oasis Cafe to make and sample the Stillwater Sipper.

Stillwater Sipper

1 ½ oz Tito’s Vodka

¾ oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

¾ oz Grapefruit Juice

¾ oz Simple Syrup

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz Sparkling White Wine

Instructions:

In a shaker tin, over ice, combine all ingredients expect sparkling wine.  Shake just until chilled. Strain into a flute and top with Sparkling White Wine; garnish with a twist of orange peel.

The Bait Shop Bar is a new addition to longtime favorite The Oasis Cafe. In addition to providing expanded seating for The Oasis, the bar serves craft beer and craft-versions of classic cocktails in a refined-yet-comfortable setting, with open-air seating.

