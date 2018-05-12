Filed Under:Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, School Threat, Triton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota student may face charges after allegedly threatening their school on social media.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a Triton student posted the threats online Saturday morning, warning students not to come to school on Monday.

Another student who saw the post told their parents, who notified school officials. The sheriff’s office was notified and the student was arrested.

The student told officials they posted the threat, but that it was not a serious threat.

The sheriff’s office said the student will appear in court Monday morning on charges to be determined by the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.

The student acted alone and there is no threat to the school at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

