MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx signed point guard Danielle Robinson this offseason.

She’s a three-time All-Star heading into her seventh year as a pro.

And she has one of the most intriguing statistical oddities in all of pro sports — especially for a player of her caliber and her position.

She has never made a three-pointer in a WNBA game.

So David McCoy challenged her to a game of horse — all from three-point range — to find out how that’s possible, and her secret to being so successful anyway.

