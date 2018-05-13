Longs days at the lake are almost here, but the sunshine can also be a health risk if you don’t protect your skin.

It’s Melanoma Awareness Month. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It’s estimated there will be 1,400 new cases of it in Minnesota this year.

It’s treatable if it’s found early.

Minnesota Oncology is offering free skin cancer screenings tomorrow. They’re doing it at their Edina clinic from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also reserve a spot. Click here for more information.