MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mother’s Day is a day of celebration for some, a day of sadness for others. One Minnesota man who’s facing his first Mother’s Day without his mom is honoring her in a very unique way with the help of his dog, Kenzie.

Will Tucker decided to leverage his grief unto a goal. Along with his pup, the two set off on a motorcycle ride to Will’s hometown in Maryland.

Just a month ago, Will lost his mom after she got the flu and then passed away from a rare lung disease known as AIP, Acute Interstitial Pneumonitis. Will decided to take his vintage Honda and his retriever on a cross-country fundraiser, raising money along the way for the American Lung Association. Here is his full story.

He stopped in many places along the way and has safely arrived.

Will has raised just under $11,000, his goal is to get to $15,000. If you’d like to help Will and Kenzie finish strong, click here.