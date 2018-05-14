MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State officials say that 100 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year.

The Department of Public Safety says that the 100th death was reported over the weekend, after a motorcyclist was hit in a construction zone in Chisago County.

Of this year’s road fatalities, 83 involved motor vehicles, five involved motorcycles, 11 involved pedestrians and one involved a cyclist.

Safety officials say that the main contributors for this year’s fatal crashes were speed (31 percent), unbelted motorists (31 percent), alcohol (28 percent), and distracted driving (7 percent).

As the weather continues to warm, safety officials urge the public to buckle up and drive safe, adding that the summer months are the “most dangerous” on Minnesota roads.

Last year, the 100th death mark was also reached in mid-May, and by the year’s end, there were 358 deaths reported, according to preliminary numbers.