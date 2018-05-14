MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say alcohol was likely a factor in a motorcycle crash in eastern Minnesota that left the driver seriously injured.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in North Branch Township.

A motorcyclist driving northbound on Jordell Street left the roadway, hit a field approach and was ejected from the vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver with obvious road rash and facial injuries. He was the only person involved in the crash and was hospitalized.

In addition to alcohol being a factor, the sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.