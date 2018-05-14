MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite Bud Grant’s declaration that last year’s garage sale would be his last, the legendary Minnesota Vikings coach has decided to give it (at least) one more go.

Grant has been selling his unique Vikings collectibles and other goods at his home in Bloomington for years, but last year he indicated the tradition would not continue.

“I’m 90 years old. I can’t predict what they’re going to do next year. Never say never, but it’s the last one this year,” Grant said.

Last week, a Craigslist post for this year’s sale went up.

“You never know what you will find at a Bud Grant Garage Sale,” the post reads.

The sale runs Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grant’s home on Oakmere Drive.