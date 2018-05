MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fewer people are taking the bus to get around the Twin Cities.

The Met Council says bus ridership is down 7 percent for the first quarter of the year.

That’s more than expected.

The council thought it would be closer to a 5 percent fall.

However, more people are riding the light rail.

The Met Council reports an increase of about 100,000 riders.

The biggest jump in use was on Northstar trains, which saw 14 percent more riders.