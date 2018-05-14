MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rapper Drake just announced a new tour Monday morning – and it includes a stop in the Twin Cities.

The platinum-selling artist — known for hits “Hotline Bling” and most recently “God’s Plan” — is bringing his “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour” to the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, August 1.

Special guest Migos will join him.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at Ticketmaster.

The 41-date tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, Utah and hits cities across the United State and Canada.