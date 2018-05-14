WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – Woodbury is about 6,200 miles from Palestine, but both places are home to software manager Sameh Shabaneh.

“I was born six months after the Israeli occupation,” he said.

His wife and children are visiting Palestine now.

“I am extremely concerned about my family, we are observing the situation minute by minute,” Shabaneh said.

He’s also concerned about the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem to Palestinians is like water to fish,” he said. “We can’t live without it.”

Sameh says the turmoil the embassy is causing is reversing recent progress.

“It’s so simple, it’s not magic, just give the Palestinians their freedom and I think the conflict will be over,” Shabaneh said.

Across town, the Jewish Community Relations Council is also reacting to what they call a complicated situation.

“On one hand, today is a historic day, it’s recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Ethan Roberts, of the Twin Cities Jewish Community Government Affair Program. “It’s been the functional capital of the state since 1950, it’s been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years.”

He added: “Today is also a sad day, we’ve had scores of deaths on the Gaza border.”

Despite the sharp division, both Roberts and Shabaneh said they believe peace is possible.

“What we’re looking for is to improve the situation in the near term for the people living in Gaza with practical steps that can make their life better, but also encouraging those people-to-people connections,” Roberts said.

Both men also said that the current fighting is from extremists, adding that friendships do exist between Jews and Palestinians.

In the Twin Cities, about 37,000 people identify as Jewish. Some 2,000 people are from Palestine.