MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in figuring out who was in a bar earlier this month prior to an assault that led to a man’s death.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened on May 5 at the Muddy Boot Bar in Forada. Steven William Hlinsky, of Alexandria, was found on the sidewalk, bleeding from his nose and ear.

Emergency crews brought the 46-year-old to a hospital, where he received treatment for nearly a week.

On Sunday, two days after he was released from the hospital, emergency crews found him unresponsive and not breathing at his home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out who was at Muddy Boot Bar the night of the assault.

Anyone with information about that night is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.

Hlinsky’s death remains under investigation.

His body was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.