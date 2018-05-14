Filed Under:Jacob Frey, Local TV, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to roll out his affordable housing agenda on Monday.

The plan is the product of Frey’s affordable housing task force.

For months, they have been talking with local leaders and renters advocacy groups to come up with the plan.

The mayor’s new agenda has four corners:

  • Building new affordable housing,
  • Preserving existing affordable housing,
  • Strengthening renters’ rights,
  • Promoting home ownership.
Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    May 14, 2018 at 9:41 am

    and the questions are:
    How are we going to pay for it.
    How are we going to pay for it.
    How are we going to pay for it…

