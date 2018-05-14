MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has new firewood laws for campers and people planning to visit state parks this summer.

DNR officials say new rules were needed because quarantine boundaries for gypsy moth and emerald ash borer made the previous rules problematic. Officials say firewood sold at the specific state park where it will be used is approved.

Officials say non-ash firewood purchased from a vendor and harvested in the same state county as the park it’s being used in is also approved. Any firewood that the Minnesota Department of Agriculture deems pest-free can also be used.

DNR officials say when you’re buying firewood, make sure it’s labeled with the county it was harvested in and a logo for it being certified pest-free. Buyers should also keep their receipt for proof of purchase.

Any firewood that’s not approved can be confiscated, and buyers can be fined $100.

The DNR has a list of approved firewood.