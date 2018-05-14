Filed Under:Brian Robison, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A member of the Minnesota Vikings defensive line is returning for at least one more season with the team.

Defensive end Brian Robison announced on Twitter and Istagram on Monday that he’s returning for his 12th season.

Last season, Robison had 20 total tackles, including 15 solo tackles with four sacks and two passes defended.

He’s been durable throughout his NFL career. In 11 seasons, he’s played at least 16 games all but two years. His best season came in 2011, when he had 44 tackles and eight sacks. Robison has 60 career sacks.

