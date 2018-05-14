MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A member of the Minnesota Vikings defensive line is returning for at least one more season with the team.

Defensive end Brian Robison announced on Twitter and Istagram on Monday that he’s returning for his 12th season.

If I’m taking photos in The new facility, then that can only mean one thing…….. I’m BACK!! So excited that sill be in Purple again this year and get to see all of the Minnesota Vikings fans as well as my fans! Thank you for the support! #football #nfl #vikings #minnesota — Brian Robison (@Brian_Robison) May 14, 2018

Last season, Robison had 20 total tackles, including 15 solo tackles with four sacks and two passes defended.

He’s been durable throughout his NFL career. In 11 seasons, he’s played at least 16 games all but two years. His best season came in 2011, when he had 44 tackles and eight sacks. Robison has 60 career sacks.