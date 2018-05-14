MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is getting the public’s input on raising the age limit to buy tobacco products.

Across Minnesota, seven cities have passed ordinances to raise the age limit for buying cigarettes from 18 to 21 years old. Minneapolis is considering joining that list.

Monday, councilmembers heard from passionate supporters and opponents to the change in city law.

“You have the power to reduce cancer rates, improve the health of our community and prevent young people from starting a life-threatening addiction through smart tobacco policy like T21,” one supporter said.

“I would just say stay out of businesses, let people make choices, and if we don’t want 18, 19 and 20-year-olds to make choices then give them milk and cookies and burp them,” an opponent said.

Supporters say raising the age limit will stop some teens from smoking. Opponents say those kids will find other places to buy tobacco and stores will lose out on revenue.

If approved, the current proposal would enact the change on Aug. 1.