MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Summit Brewing is again asking beer drinkers for help naming the brew it’s whipping up for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The St. Paul-based brewer announced Monday the return of its Craft the Name challenge, which brought in over 500 submissions last year, when the “Summit Lazy Sipper” won out.

To participate in this year’s contest, beer-lovers need to email an original beer name to contests@summmitbrewing.com between Monday and Sunday.

That’s right, the contest is only open for a week, in honor of American Craft Beer Week.

Included in the submission should be a participant’s name, phone number and address. The best submissions will be entered into poll, which will be brought to the public for a vote via social media later in May.

The winner will help make the special beer, described as a Helles-style lager with a touch of blood orange, with Summit’s head brewer, Damian McConn.

Then, the winner will also be the first person to taste the new brew when it’s ready.

Summit describes this year’s State Fair creation as a “light, refreshing beer meant for hot, sweaty days at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.”

It’ll have a relatively low ABV of 4.2 percent and shouldn’t stop fair-goers from filling up on cheese curds, pronto pups and deep-fried apple pie.