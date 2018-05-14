Filed Under:Jason Castro, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota catcher Jason Castro will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said Monday he had been told Castro could miss four-to-six weeks. Dr. Richard Steadman is to operate in Vail, Colorado.

“We know he has a history, then he tweaks it, then it feels good, and eventually it starts flaring up again and you try to find out what’s going on,” Molitor said. “Finally, between different people talking over, analyzing his history and himself, and images that they were able to get through testing that this was probably the right thing to do.”

The 30-year-old Castro has been on the disabled list since May 5. Castro is hitting .143 with three RBIs in 19 games and tried to play through knee pain for the previous few weeks.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch