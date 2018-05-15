MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say a man was arrested for DUI over the weekend after he was rear-end by a train while driving on railroad tracks.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in Kiester, which is about two miles north of the Iowa border.

Phillip Weber, of Mapleton, was driving east on Union Pacific tracks when the train hit the back of his car.

Emergency crews brought Weber, 35, to Mayo Hospital in Albert Lea for a medical evaluation. After being cleared, he was released into police custody.

The sheriff’s office says Weber was booked into jail on $56,000 bond for first-degree DUI.