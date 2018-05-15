MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are many questions surrounding the death of a Minnesota firefighter.

Forty-six-year-old Steven Hlinsky, also known as Beaver, was found beaten and bleeding outside the Muddy Boot Bar in Forada on May 5.

After days in the hospital, he was released on Friday.

But on Sunday, emergency crews found him unresponsive at his Alexandria home, where he was pronounced dead.

The father of two was a part of the Forada Fire Department for 28 years, winning fireman of the year three times, and first responder of the year four times.

“He was a great individual,” said Bob Steidel, the Forada fire chief. “For me, he helped quite a bit at the fire hall, needed something during the day he was there to help.”

Anyone with information on the May 5 assault is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.