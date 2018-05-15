ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature’s sudden move to pass a tax bill (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

The Minnesota House has passed its bill squaring state taxes with the federal government.

Republicans made the sudden move Tuesday, testing Gov. Mark Dayton’s resolve over taxes. Dayton vowed Monday he would not sign a so-called tax conformity bill until lawmakers provide $138 million in emergency funding to 59 Minnesota schools suffering budget shortages.

But the Republican House and Senate are sending Dayton the bill anyway. The House passed its bill Tuesday on a 78-50 vote, and the Senate was expected to follow suit Wednesday.

The GOP’s plan to modestly cut income tax rates is drastically different than Dayton’s proposal. The two sides have until Sunday night to strike a deal.

2 p.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton has vowed he won’t consider a tax bill until the Legislature authorizes emergency funding for public schools. Republican lawmakers are calling Dayton’s bluff.

The House was preparing Tuesday to vote on a bill that syncs Minnesota’s tax code with the recent federal overhaul while making slight cuts to income tax rates. It could come up for a final vote as soon as early Wednesday morning.

That plan is drastically different than Dayton’s own proposal. The Democratic governor said Monday he wouldn’t negotiate or sign a tax bill until lawmakers provide $138 million for 59 Minnesota schools struggling with budget shortfalls.

House Taxes Committee Chair Rep. Greg Davids says Dayton’s administration is slow-walking negotiations.

