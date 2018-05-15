MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time appears to be running out on a bill that would ban hand-held cell phone use while driving.

According to the House Speaker’s office, the House has decided not to debate the bill this Thursday. However, they have not said whether they expect to take it up on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Legislature adjourns May 21.

Supporters of the bill told WCCO they were unhappy that the bill was not being brought up for debate, saying that the process has left them “bitter and angry at this entire process.”

The bill’s author, Rep. Mark Uglem (R-Champlin) says it could dramatically cut highway deaths. The bill would, however, allow voice activated phones and dashboard mounted GPS systems.

About 70 people in Minnesota are killed every year by distracted drivers. Sixteen states have passed laws restricting phone use while driving, including Georgia just a couple of weeks ago.