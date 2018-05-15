MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With only six days left in the 2018 legislative session, little progress is being made by lawmakers at the capitol.

Gov. Mark Dayton is calling on Republicans to provide emergency funding for schools, or he won’t sign a bill for the state’s tax code.

Republicans worked all year to square Minnesota’s taxes with the new federal tax code. Without it, the tax system is in jeopardy.

“I’m not sure the revenue department in the state of Minnesota will even be able to prepare the documents for people to file their taxes next year,” Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt said. “And if they do, it will likely take a document the size of a phone book.”

Dayton previously requested $138 million for 59 school districts struggling with budget deficits. Republicans argue the request came too late, and should wait until the next governor and legislature set a new state budget next year.

The legislative session ends May 21.