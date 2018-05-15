Filed Under:Carlie Wagner, Minnesota Lynx, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx are getting game ready for their season opener on Sunday.

It’s a 4 p.m. start at Target Center against the team they beat to win last year’s WNBA title. But one of the final roster reductions involved a local talent.

Former Gophers star and Minnesota native Carlie Wagner was released by the team on Tuesday as they got the roster down to 12.  Wagner was a third round pick who played 25 minutes in two pre-season games. She scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting in those games.

Head coach, Cheryl Reeve was very honest with Wagner from the get go, understanding what a difficult task it would be to crack the championship roster.

