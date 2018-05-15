PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — One of Minnesota’s largest public companies is moving its headquarters to Florida.

The fertilizer giant, Mosaic Co., says it will relocate its corporate headquarters from the Twin Cities suburb of Plymouth to Hillsborough County, Florida to be closer to its phosphate mines and to accomplish long-term savings.

The Fortune 500 company mines potash and phosphate and processes the minerals into crop fertilizer. The company did not say how many employees would be affected or when it planned to make the move.

