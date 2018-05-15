(credit: Crystal Grobe)

Check out the recipe below from Lela Chef Orbison.

Recipe:
Romesco Sauce

28oz Roasted Red pepper

2 ½ c Sliced almond toasted

2ea Peruvian hot peppers

¼ c olive oil

½ c canola oil

2 cloves Garlic

Salt to taste

Combine all ingredients into food processor and blend till smooth

Spiralize two Zucchini, blanch zucchini in boiling water for 20 seconds in a medium bowl with Zucchini add the Romesco Sauce toss to coat noodles and serve. Garnish with sliced tomatoes and crispy shallots

