Comments
Recipe:
(credit: Crystal Grobe)
Check out the recipe below from Lela Chef Orbison.
Recipe:
Romesco Sauce
28oz Roasted Red pepper
2 ½ c Sliced almond toasted
2ea Peruvian hot peppers
¼ c olive oil
½ c canola oil
2 cloves Garlic
Salt to taste
Combine all ingredients into food processor and blend till smooth
Spiralize two Zucchini, blanch zucchini in boiling water for 20 seconds in a medium bowl with Zucchini add the Romesco Sauce toss to coat noodles and serve. Garnish with sliced tomatoes and crispy shallots