MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have issued a red flag warning Tuesday for much of northern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources said that the warning is in effect for the following counties until 8 p.m.: Polk, Kittson, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, Polk, Clearwater, and Koochiching.

The red flag warning means that the dry, windy conditions are currently ideal for the spread of wildfire.

Officials encourage residents in northern Minnesota not to burn and to ensure that any recent burns are completely out.

