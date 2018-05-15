Filed Under:Department Of Natural Resources, DNR, Red Flag Warning, Wildfire
(credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have issued a red flag warning Tuesday for much of northern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources said that the warning is in effect for the following counties until 8 p.m.: Polk, Kittson, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, Polk, Clearwater, and Koochiching.

The red flag warning means that the dry, windy conditions are currently ideal for the spread of wildfire.

Officials encourage residents in northern Minnesota not to burn and to ensure that any recent burns are completely out.

For more on conditions and burning restrictions, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch