MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The senior class at a high school in Western Wisconsin is being praised by police for their senior prank showing a car crashing into the school.

Cumberland police posted pictures to Facebook, saying “hats off” to the students and congratulating them on their upcoming graduation.

“Congratulation Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen,” police said.

The fake scene was reportedly created using a tarp, tape, some bricks, and part of a car.